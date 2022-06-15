WH Smith sales to hit top of targets after travel recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WH Smith sales to hit top of targets after travel recovery

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 8:21 am
A general view of a branch of WH Smith in London (Philip Toscano/PA)
WH Smith has said the resumption of travel has driven sales beyond pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the heavy toll of coronavirus.

The retail firm told shareholders on Wednesday that it now expects annual trading to be at the top end of analyst expectations.

The company said it has seen a particularly sharp recovery at airport stores, amid a sharp increase in holidaymakers travelling internationally.

WH Smith’s total sales were up 107% of pre-pandemic levels over the 15 weeks to June 11, with travel sales at 123% of the performance over the same period in 2019.

It has been buoyed by expansion in the travel sector, having purchased US-based airport technology retailer InMotion in 2018.

The group added that it is due to expand further across the travel retail sector, with agreements on 125 new stores which have yet to open.

“In addition, there are a large number of ongoing tenders across our markets,” the company added.

A general view of an employee at a WH Smith store in Bristol (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Rail stores also reported a recovery in trade as more people return offices and spend more time commuting, although these sales remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, high street trading reported a slowdown to 79% of 2019’s levels over the 15-week period.

WH Smith highlighted that this included a negative impact from its Funky Pigeon online greeting cards business which saw orders halted by a cyber attack.

In a statement, WH Smith said: “While the broader global economy remains uncertain, the group is well positioned to capitalise on the ongoing recovery in our key markets and take advantage of the many opportunities ahead, including the 125 new stores won and yet to open, and our new store formats and category development across multiple geographies.

“Travel continues to perform strongly across all three divisions and we expect this to be maintained into the peak summer trading period.

“As a result, we now anticipate the full year outturn to be at the higher end of analysts’ expectations.”

