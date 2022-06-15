Missguided shoppers will not receive refunds on returns, say administrators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Missguided shoppers will not receive refunds on returns, say administrators

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 10:43 am
Missguided’s administrators has told shoppers they will not receive refunds for returns (Missguided/PA)
Administrators for collapsed fast fashion retailer Missguided have told shoppers they will not receive refunds for returns.

It comes after the Manchester-based company tumbled into insolvency last month after racking up millions of pounds in outstanding payments to creditors.

Two weeks ago, Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group sealed a deal, worth around £20 million, to buy the business and assets of Missguided, as well as sister brand Mennace.

However, Teneo, which was hired by Missguided to run the administration process, has told existing customers it will not be able to honour refunds as part of the insolvency process.

Typically, customers are often among the last on the list of creditors to receive repayments if a company goes bust.

Missguided shoppers took to social media to air their frustrations.

One customer said on Twitter that she was “freaking out” after being told she would not be refunded.

She shared a text from administrators at Teneo which read: “We will not be able to honour any pre-appointment refunds requested and not yet settled.

“In this case, you can make a claim in the administration process.”

Teneo declined to comment on the decision not to pay out refunds.

The administrators and company are also coming under pressure from customers over delayed deliveries following the collapse.

Frasers agreed to buy Missguided earlier this month but the sale is expected to complete in August.

It comes a day after Frasers confirmed that it will rehire Missguided founder Nitin Passi to become the company’s chief executive once the takeover it completed.

Mr Passi left the business in April as the group sought a new owner.

