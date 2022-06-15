ITV’s new on-demand streaming service to launch with 9,000 hours of free content

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ITV’s new on-demand streaming service to launch with 9,000 hours of free content

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:58 pm
(Ian West/PA)

ITV has announced that its new streaming service will launch with more than 9,000 hours of free content later this year.

The ITVX platform will replace the ITV Hub brand as the broadcaster increases its efforts to compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon in the digital age.

The broadcaster has said that within its launch programme there will a host of new dramas starring the likes of Damian Lewis and Vicky McClure and 35 flagship shows.

New dramas due to premiere on the service include Cold War drama A Spy Among Friends starring Lewis and Guy Pearce, four-part thriller Without Sin starring McClure, and teenage drama Tell Me Everything.

At least one show will then launch on ITVX per week, including screenwriter Russell T Davies’s Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter, drama series Litvinenko starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar, and period drama The Confessions Of Frannie Langton.

The service will also be adding complete series of forthcoming ITV shows, including real-life drama Stonehouse starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes, and the new season of Unforgotten.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Vicky McClure will star in the new ITV drama Without Sin which will launch on the streaming service (Ian West/PA)

Among the 150 hours of true crime content will be a documentary exploring the accusations against comedian Bill Cosby, titled The Case Against Cosby, due to be added in 2023.

More than 250 films and 200 recent and classic TV series will also be available from the launch date, the broadcaster said.

ITV has said it will premiere much of its new content on ITVX six to nine months before it airs on its traditional TV channels.

The service will launch with two options in a bid to satisfy a broad demographic – viewers can choose to watch advertising-funded programmes free of charge, or trade up and buy ad-free content such as BritBox.

ITV has said the 9,000 hours will be free to watch from its launch date, with an additional 6,000 hours available to those who subscribe to the ad-free tier which will give users access to BritBox.

