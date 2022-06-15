Sainsbury’s increases investment in price cuts amid cost-of-living pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sainsbury’s increases investment in price cuts amid cost-of-living pressures

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 1:11 pm
Sainsbury’s is cutting prices (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sainsbury’s has pumped more cash investment into its campaign to match the prices of discount rival Aldi as the supermarket chain’s customers battle the soaring cost of living.

The UK’s second largest grocer said it has increased spending on its Sainsbury’s Quality, Aldi Price match campaign, which will now cover around 250 products.

Sainsbury’s said it has also shaken up the promotion to cover its 20 most popular product lines, which it confirmed will be more costly for the business.

It said the latest discounts will knock around a 10th of the price of popular packs of chicken breasts and beef mince.

The pricing strategy comes as shoppers face rampant inflation, which leapt to a 40-year-high of 9% in April and is expected to rise further.

The Office for National Statistics also revealed that food and drink inflation rose to 6.8% for the month.

Rhian Bartlett, Sainsbury’s food commercial director, said: “With costs going up, we’re working hard to keep our prices low.

“Customers are watching every penny and we are making it easier for them to buy what they need in our stores.

“Clearer in-store signs and posters will help customers compare the lowest prices – because we know that really matters to people right now.”

The price of onions, orange juice, cauliflowers and double cream will drop in the latest batch of changes.

Last month, Sainsbury’s chief executive officer Simon Roberts told reporters that he has sought to improve customers’ price perception of the brand, as some saw it as “too expensive” despite efforts to reduce prices.

