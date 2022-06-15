WhatsApp users warned over Father’s Day Heineken beer scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WhatsApp users warned over Father’s Day Heineken beer scam

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 3:55 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 5:19 pm
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

WhatsApp users are being warned about a scam message offering people the chance to win “free crates of beer” for Father’s Day.

The scam promotes a “Heineken Beer Father’s Day Contest 2022” and says “5,000 coolers full of Heineken beers’ are available to claim.

The message includes an image of a pack of Heineken beers.

It appears to be from a contact and includes a link to click through to the beer company’s website to enter the competition.

However, clicking on the link runs the risk of exposure to phishing scams, spam and malicious websites which could potentially steal personal information.

Heineken posted a message on Twitter, saying: “This is a scam. Thank you for highlighting it to us. Please don’t click on links or forward any messages. Many thanks.”

A WhatsApp spokeswoman said: “WhatsApp protects our users’ personal messages with end-to-end encryption, but we can all play a role in keeping our accounts safe by remaining vigilant to the threat of scammers.

“We advise people never to share their six-digit PIN code with others, not even friends or family, and recommend that all users set up two-step verification for added security. And if you receive a suspicious message, we encourage users to report the message to us so we can review it for spam or abuse.”

Adam French, Which? consumer rights spokesman, said: “Unscrupulous fraudsters will use every trick in the book to try and get victims to hand over their money and sensitive personal information, so people should be wary of suspicious WhatsApp messages about Father’s Day.

“Treat messages about competitions that come out of the blue with caution. If you have clicked on a suspicious link and think you may have given your details away to a scammer, you should contact your bank immediately and report the scam to Action Fraud, or the police if you live in Scotland.”

