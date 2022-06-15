One in five people ‘putting off major purchases as households cut back’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in five people ‘putting off major purchases as households cut back’

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 12:03 am
More than half of people are reducing their energy use and nearly a third plan to cut back on essentials such as food and clothing, according to the Building Societies Association (Anthony Devlin/PA)
More than half (54%) of people are reducing their energy use and nearly a third (31%) plan to cut back on essentials such as food and clothing, a survey has found.

Around half (51%) are cutting back on “non-essentials” such as eating out and going to the cinema, and 41% are shopping around to find better prices, according to the Building Societies Association (BSA).

Around a fifth (21%) of people surveyed are concerned about rising interest rates and nearly a third (32%) are worried about being able to save for the future.

Some 6% of homeowners said they are worried about paying their mortgage, while 24% of people who are not homeowners are worried about paying housing costs, according to the survey of more than 2,000 people in June.

A fifth of people are putting off bigger purchases like cars, household items and holidays, and a similar proportion (21%) are expecting to use their savings to deal with rising costs.

Just over one in 10 (12%) do not expect to have to make any changes, rising to just over a fifth (21%) of those living in households with incomes of £100,000 or more.

The UK Government recently announced a package of support measures to help households with living costs, with the first cost-of-living payments starting to hit bank accounts from July 14.

The BSA’s research also found consumer confidence in the housing market has declined.

The number of people who think now is a good time to buy a home has slumped to its lowest level (16%) since the BSA started tracking this in 2008.

High house prices, inflation and rising interest rates were common reasons why people think now is not a good time to buy a home.

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the BSA, said: “Whilst it’s encouraging that less than one in 10 homeowners are concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments, this is likely to be because it will take time for bank rate rises to be felt by most borrowers, as around 80% are on fixed rates.

“Borrowers must however start planning for when their mortgage deal ends, as whilst the impact is likely to be quite modest, any increase in expenditure in the current environment will be unwelcome.”

