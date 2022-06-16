‘Lenders should support customers struggling with rising living costs’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lenders should act now to make sure that borrowers struggling with payments and vulnerable customers can access help as living costs rise, the City regulator has said.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wants lenders to do more to help people in financial difficulty and said it is concerned that some customers in vulnerable circumstances are not getting the support they need.

The regulator is reminding lenders that they should provide support to struggling borrowers which is tailored to their specific circumstances and only charge them fees which are fair and that cover the firm’s costs.

With household bills expected to continue to rise into the autumn, the FCA is writing to more than 3,500 lenders to remind them of the standards they should meet.

Most firms need to have better conversations to fully understand their customers’ individual circumstances, so they can provide appropriate tailored support and ensure that arrangements to pay back debt are sustainable, the regulator said.

We want lenders to do more to help consumers in financial difficulty https://t.co/Cb710KY6Nk — Financial Conduct Authority (@TheFCA) June 16, 2022

Some lenders are not discussing the potential benefits of money guidance or free debt advice or helping and supporting borrowers to access these, it added.

In its letter, the FCA tells lenders to make sure their approach to taking on new borrowers takes account of the financial pressure they may face and the impact on their outgoings.

They should consider and, if necessary, improve how they treat consumers in vulnerable circumstances as well as effectively directing customers who need it to money guidance or free debt advice.

People who are struggling to manage their finances should speak to their lenders for support as early as they can, the FCA said.

They can also get free support and advice, for example, through the MoneyHelper service, it added.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “Many consumers are feeling the impact of the rising cost of living in their personal finances and we expect this to increase over the next few months.

“Early action is important for those struggling with debt. We need all firms to get the basics right and provide good quality support. Where we see more serious wrongdoing, we are already acting to ensure these firms improve.

“The financial services industry has a significant role in helping consumers manage their finances – and it should expect us to pay close attention to how they do that over the next few months.”