New Look appoints Helen Connolly as new chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

New Look appoints Helen Connolly as new chief

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 1:18 pm
Helen Connolly previously held positions at Bonmarche and Dorothy Perkins (Yui Mok/PA)
Helen Connolly previously held positions at Bonmarche and Dorothy Perkins (Yui Mok/PA)

The new boss of clothing brand New Look has been announced.

Helen Connolly is set to replace Nigel Oddy, who left the company in June, as chief executive officer (CEO) to lead its continued recovery following the impact of the pandemic.

Ms Connolly has been at New Look since 2020 as a chief commercial officer (CCO), paying particular attention to the brand’s buying and merchandise capabilities.

People looking at a rack of clothes
New Look has returned to profitability in recent months (Steve Parsons/PA)

She said: “It’s a privilege to be taking on the role of CEO at this iconic British brand. New Look is a leading womenswear fashion retailer, and for good reason.

“People shop with us because we make them look good and feel great and I am excited about the many opportunities we have ahead of us.”

Ms Connolly has a wealth of retail experience, having previously held positions as chief executive officer (CEO) for four years at women’s clothing brand Bonmarche and head of buying at Dorothy Perkins.

Mike Coupe, chairman of New Look, said: “Helen’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for New Look, as having navigated the pandemic successfully, the business now has a strong platform for future growth.

“Along with her knowledge of the business, she brings with her a wealth of sector experience, and I look forward to working with her and the team as we continue to deliver long-term, sustainable growth for New Look.”

Ex-chief Mr Oddy joined New Look in April 2019 as chief operating officer, following roles running House of Fraser and The Range.

He was promoted to chief executive in December that year and was in charge as the company undertook a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring process and closed 39 of their 400 stores.

The clothing brand has returned to profitability in recent months following the economic toll of the pandemic and closure of stores.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]