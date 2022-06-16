Revenue from train fares 54% of pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Revenue from train fares 54% of pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 2:17 pm
Some 990 million rail journeys were made in Britain in 2021/22 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Revenue from train fares was nearly half of normal levels in the year to the end of March, new figures show.

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road said the industry generated £5.9 billion from ticket sales over the 12-month period.

That was nearly three times more than the £2.0 billion recorded during the previous year, which included coronavirus lockdowns.

But the total was 54% of the £11.0 billion from two years ago.

Pa infographic showing rail passenger journeys in Great Britain
(PA Graphics)

Some 990 million journeys were made in Britain in 2021/22.

That was more than double last year’s total of 388 million, but was 57% of the 1.739 billion recorded in 2019/20.

Before the virus crisis, the rail industry relied on passengers buying expensive annual season tickets for much of its revenue.

But the switch to home-working meant income from the long-term tickets was £526 million in the year to the end of March.

That was 24% of the £2.2 billion generated in 2019/20.

