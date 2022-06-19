Motor insurers ‘facing challenges from rising costs and supply chain issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motor insurers ‘facing challenges from rising costs and supply chain issues’

By Press Association
June 19, 2022, 7:02 am
Motor insurers are facing pressures from rising costs and supply chain challenges, which may also mean some drivers waiting for longer for vehicle repairs, according to the Association of British Insurers (Tim Goode/PA)

Motor insurers are facing pressures from rising costs and supply chain challenges, which may also mean some drivers waiting for longer for vehicle repairs.

Despite the cost pressures on insurers, the average amount paid by motorists for insurance having fallen to its lowest level in more than six years in the first quarter of 2022.

The average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance in the first quarter of the year was £416 – the lowest typical amount since the third quarter of 2015, according to figures released previously by the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Its tracker looks at the prices consumers pay for their cover rather than the prices they are quoted.

Hannah Gurga, director general at the ABI, said: “Like other sectors, motor insurers face rising costs, such as more expensive repairs due to increasingly sophisticated vehicles, and more costly raw materials, like vehicle paint.

“A shortage of some vehicle parts, exacerbated by global supply chain challenges, has led to some customers facing longer repair times.

“Insurers appreciate that many households are facing a cost-of-living squeeze with rising household bills.

“The motor insurance market should remain competitive, and it may still pay to shop around for the best policy for your particular needs.”

The average car can contain up the 3,000 semiconductor chips, and the global shortage of semiconductors has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

As well as delays in getting some spare parts, there have also been shortages of skilled labour in the vehicle repair sector.

With longer delivery times for many new models, average used car prices have also been rising – up by an estimated 30% in 2021.

A shake-up of insurance pricing at the start of this year ended a “loyalty premium” paid by customers.

The new rules which were introduced in January mean motor and home insurers are required to offer renewing customers a price that is no higher than they would pay as a new customer.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which introduced the rule changes, had previously raised concerns that home and motor insurance customers could lose out if they renewed repeatedly with their existing providers.

As well as the mounting repair costs to deal with, concerns have also recently been raised that cost-of-living pressures could potentially drive up some cases of criminal behaviour when it comes to insurance claims.

In May, insurer Aviva said it expects bogus insurance claims to increase further as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

It said that as more households and businesses come under increased financial stress, it expects to see more claims fraud, especially on home, small business and liability insurance policies.

Some insurance fraud investigators also fear that dangerous crash-for-cash incidents, where criminals slam on their brakes at busy junctions and roundabouts so the driver behind cannot stop in time, may become more prevalent.

Tom Hill, detective chief inspector at City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), said last week: “As we have seen in the past, a rise in cost-of-living and resulting financial hardships can often drive people to commit fraud.”

