Manufacturers call for added support amid bleak economic climate – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Manufacturers call for added support amid bleak economic climate – survey

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 12:04 am
Manufacturing warehouse (Liam McBurney/PA)
Manufacturing warehouse (Liam McBurney/PA)

British manufacturers have called on the Treasury to offer more support amid a poor economic outlook to help “weather the immediate storm”.

Make UK, trade body for manufacturers, and consultancy BDO found that costs are continuing to rise and output opportunities have been stifled.

A survey revealed that two thirds of companies (67.8%) said rising energy costs were causing catastrophic or major disruption.

Meanwhile 71.9% said increased raw material costs posed a similar threat and 66.8% have been plagued by rising transport costs.

Finding talent has also proved challenging for firms, with vacancies at record levels at 4.1 vacancies per 100 jobs.

Rishi Sunak clapping
Chancellor Rishi Sunak offered support to manufacturers in his spring statement (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Despite the Chancellor saying earlier this year that he would offer support to the sector in the autumn, Make UK warned that help is needed before summer in order for businesses to “weather the immediate storm”.

Make UK made several recommendations for the Government including waiving or reducing business rates for the next 12 months and reviewing the effectiveness of business loan schemes implemented during the pandemic.

Richard Austin, head of manufacturing at BDO said: “Rapidly rising input costs, ballooning energy bills and in some cases inflation-busting pay settlements have hit margins and frozen investment plans.

“There is now a strong case for Government action to help UK manufacturers weather the immediate storm and incentivise investment for long-term growth.”

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, added: “Clearly some of the factors impacting companies are global and cannot be contained by the UK Government alone.

“However, just as it is quite rightly taking measures to protect the least well off, given the rate at which companies are burning through their balance sheets just to survive, it must take immediate measures to help shield companies from the worst impact of escalating costs and help protect jobs.

“The Government moved swiftly to implement the furlough scheme two years ago; it would be a wasted investment if the jobs saved then are lost now.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We continue to support our manufacturers, including through the tax system with the Annual Investment Allowance and the super-deduction – the biggest business tax cut in modern British history.

“This comes on top of an increase to the Employment Allowance, a cut in fuel duty and an extension to schemes for energy-intensive industries to help manufacturers with higher energy bills.”

The survey of 287 companies was conducted between May 16 and June 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]