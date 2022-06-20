Primark to launch new click-and-collect trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Primark to launch new click-and-collect trial

By Press Association
June 20, 2022, 9:10 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 12:16 pm
Primark has previously said it will increase prices later this year (Danny Lawson/PA)
Primark is to offer 2,000 children’s products as it trials click-and-collect services in more than two dozen stores in the North West.

However, the retailer’s owner said it is not likely to “ever” extend its online growth to home delivery for customers.

The business said the new trial will run out of 25 shops and will give those who live nearer a smaller Primark access to a much wider range of items.

Parent company AB Foods said on Monday: “Our average-size stores are only able to stock a limited range and for these customers the number of options available to them will broadly double, increasing even more for customers of our small stores.

“This trial will enable us to provide more fashion, licence and lifestyle products to more customers and more often.”

The business said its new UK website, which launched in April, has proved popular. Traffic to the new site has risen around 60%, and almost 15% of customers are checking stock levels in stores.

George Weston, the billionaire boss of the consumer giant, told the PA news agency, however, that there are still no plans for Primark to launch into home deliveries.

“We have a very strong kids’ range which we can’t always showcase entirely in our stores, so click and collect means we can sell all these items from stores where they might not be on display,” he said.

“But I don’t think we will ever do home delivery.

“We can see an opportunity with click and collect that works well alongside the store model in a way that isn’t the same with delivery.”

The retailer is set to deliver the margin that bosses promised a year ago despite inflation rocking large parts of the economy.

AB Foods said that Primark “remains on track to deliver a full-year adjusted operating profit margin of some 10%.”

It is an improvement from 7.4% in the company’s last financial year – which ended last September.

In November bosses told shareholders to expect a 10% margin for the current financial year, as sales soared when stores reopened following lockdowns.

Sure enough, sales were up by 81% in the three months to the end of May, when compared with last year.

Even when looking further back, to the year before the pandemic, sales are still 4% higher than they had been.

Some of the company’s TV partnerships have proven successful, with Lilo & Stitch and Stranger Things branded clothes performing well.

It comes despite massive inflation, which Primark has previously said will force it to increase prices in the autumn.

In Monday’s trading update, AB Foods said nothing about costs, inflation or prices at Primark.

But it did reveal pressures at many of its food businesses. AB Foods owns AB Sugar, which employs around 40,000 people worldwide, tea company Twinings, and others.

Across the food categories, sales rose 10% to £2.3 billion in the quarter.

Shares in AB Foods were 0.7% higher after early trading.

