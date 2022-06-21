Government has room to give households more energy bill support, expert says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government has room to give households more energy bill support, expert says

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 8:22 am
Billpayers were hit by a 54% energy price spike in April (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Billpayers were hit by a 54% energy price spike in April (Andrew Matthews/PA)

One of the experts predicting another £1,000 rise in energy bills this autumn has said the Government has room to provide more support to billpayers.

Craig Lowrey and his colleagues at Cornwall Insight think that based on today’s best data the price cap on bills will hit around £2,980 between October and December.

It would not just be an all-time high, it would also be over £1,000 higher than the previous record.

Previous predictions had set the next price cap at closer to £2,800.

Bills have already soared this year, hitting £1,971 in the April price cap, from £1,277 previously.

The price cap is calculated depending on the average use for a household.

“We’ve had the initial raft of financial support to households in April, with the expectation of a £400 payment coming later in the year,” Dr Lowrey told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday.

“Together those measures will make a dent in the increases that we’re forecasting, but obviously it won’t offset this.

“So there’s clearly the potential for further support to be sought from Government for as long as these high prices continue, so we can’t rule additional measures out.”

Dr Lowrey and his colleagues believe that prices will remain above £2,600 until at least October next year.

Energy bills
A homeowner turning down the temperature of a gas boiler (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Based on the latest data they predict the cap will reach £3,003 in January 2023 before dropping to £2,758 in April and £2,686 in July.

All of these predictions could have been records in their own right.

Speaking on Tuesday Dr Lowrey said that more could be done to ensure that people use less gas and electricity.

“What we’re really looking at in terms of a consumer demand perspective is really looking at fresh measures to improve energy efficiency and to better manage consumption,” he said.

“We’ve seen quite high-profile examples of this in Germany and Australia among others.

“Every unit of energy counts, particularly at times of high prices.

“So I think that demand and consumption side of things is very much important.”

The UK has the worst insulated houses in Europe, meaning that any heat generated to keep British homes warm will quickly leak out.

Experts say that a major insulation push is required for the UK to meet its climate targets, and reduce the amount of expensive gas needed to heat a home.

Better insulation will also make electric heat pumps more effective, helping some homes come off gas entirely.

The price of gas had already been soaring last year as economies reopened following the pandemic.

But the invasion of Ukraine in February has pushed prices even higher than they otherwise likely would have been.

While the UK only gets a small portion of its gas, around 5%, from Russia, other European countries are much more reliant on Russian gas.

Dr Lowrey said: “We’ve already started to see reductions in gas flows from Russia to countries including Germany, Italy, Austria among others and there are concerns that this will continue as we go further into the year.

“Fears over those supply availability issues, that’s really what’s driving a lot of the increases that we’re seeing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal