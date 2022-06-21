Travellers criticise ‘disgraceful’ taxi fares as demand surges amid rail strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Travellers criticise ‘disgraceful’ taxi fares as demand surges amid rail strikes

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 12:50 pm
A queue of black cabs outside Victoria Station, London. Black cab fares are said to be staying the same in the dispute (PA)
Travellers have criticised the “disgraceful” increase in taxi fares as demand surges during the nationwide rail strikes.

Millions of people are suffering disruption from rail strikes with 80% of trains cancelled and a spike in road congestion.

London Underground workers are also on strike on Tuesday.

Those forced to travel are having to contend with skeleton train timetables, increased traffic on the roads and surging demand for alternative modes of transport.

Trains stopped at Edge Hill Sidings in Wavertree Liverpool, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions (Peter Byrne/PA)

Uber users in London are being hit with a surge in prices with a three-mile journey from Paddington to King’s Cross estimated to cost £19 just after midday – down from £27 at 8.45am.

Elsewhere in London, Addison Lee taxis has had limited availability on Tuesday morning and travellers are having to pay a £5 surcharge for all journeys.

Zipcar and black cabs are also experiencing higher demands but people will only have to pay the usual price for these services.

MJ Shannon, a bar manager, said she had to take a £30 Uber taxi, instead of a local train service, from Hale, Cheshire, where she was at a training event, to get to Manchester Piccadilly before a train home to Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Ms Shannon said: “I’m trying to get back to Newcastle. It’s not the worst inconvenience in the world, all the major lines are still running.”

Meanwhile, Karen Longhurst, who was faced with a £44.85 Uber fare to work, tweeted: “Disgraceful Uber @Uber – I can’t work from home as I work in the the NHS.”

