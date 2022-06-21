Pub boss faces ‘up to 25%’ slump in trade due to rail strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pub boss faces ‘up to 25%’ slump in trade due to rail strikes

By Press Association
June 21, 2022, 3:43 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 3:54 pm
Empty seating outside a pub near Charing Cross, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Empty seating outside a pub near Charing Cross, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A London pub boss has said he is facing as much as a 25% plunge in sales as rail strikes hammer hospitality firms.

Clive Watson, founder of City Pub Group, said it is “barely worth opening” some sites near train stations, due to the impact of industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25.

It comes as industry leaders warned that some hospitality venues could make as little as a tenth of usual trade on Tuesday due to a lack of commuter footfall.

Mr Watson, executive chairman of the 42-strong group, told the PA news agency that city centre locations have been hit hard by cancellations.

Clive Watson, City Pub Group
Clive Watson, City Pub Group (City Pub Group/PA)

“We have seen events cancelled in droves and really weak bookings in a lot of places,” he said.

“In London it is obviously bad but we’ve also seen it in Bristol, Norwich, Exeter, Reading. In general, a large proportion of bookings are being cancelled, without plans for them to be rearranged too.

“It’s early days but I think we are expecting trade to be 20% to 25% down this week.”

Only a fifth of trains are running on Tuesday and half of all lines are closed after about 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The pub boss added that staffing many pubs on the strike days has also been “incredibly challenging” amid industry-wide pressures from worker shortages.

“Certainly, we have staffing problems with some London pubs where people are coming into the centre,” Mr Watson said.

“It’s difficult to get people to these pubs and their trade is so far down you wonder if it is barely worth opening them up.

“We just want all the parties to sit around a table and find any resolution.”

Industry leaders said hospitality firms will still expect to face an impact on Wednesday as the effect of the strikes “bleeds” through week.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, told PA: “A lot depends on location but the works affected have said today that trade is at 10% to 20% of what they would expect to see on an average Tuesday.

“Obviously there will be a heavy impact on the other strike days but one particular issue is that the impact will bleed throughout the week.

“Plans for Wednesday and Friday are being heavily affected by the disruption so it is a big hit for operators.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]