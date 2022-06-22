JD Sports pledges governance overhaul in wake of Cowgill’s departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JD Sports pledges governance overhaul in wake of Cowgill’s departure

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 11:30 am
Retailer JD Sports Fashion has unveiled plans to overhaul its corporate governance and internal controls as it looks to “draw a line in the sand” after the departure of its long-term boss and a string of competition probes.
The sportswear group said a numbers of independent investigations into “certain matters” and a governance review had stressed the need to bolster its board and improve the way the business is run.

Helen Ashton, interim chairwoman of JD Sports, said the group had now drawn up an 18-month plan to “rebase the governance, risk and control environment” at the group.

Peter Cowgill, former executive chairman of JD Sports, quit suddenly last month (JD/PA)

It follows the controversial exit of executive chairman Peter Cowgill last month after 18 years in the role, just three months after JD Sports was fined £4.3 million by the competition watchdog for exchanging information with Footasylum, which it had agreed to buy at the time for £90 million.

The deal had been blocked by the watchdog a few months earlier but not before Mr Cowgill had met his counterpart at Footasylum in a Bury car park, according to video seen by the Sunday Times.

JD said last month that Mr Cowgill was stepping down after the governance review, but it is widely speculated that he was ousted amid disagreements over the planned changes at the top, with JD in the throes of splitting the chairman and chief executive role.

Ms Ashton, interim chairwoman of JD Sports, told the PA news agency: “We feel we have drawn a line in the sand and understand where we are.

“We have drawn up a very clear plan of action and have 18 months to get there.”

She added that the group’s new board line up is focused on ensuring JD Sports puts damaging competition probes and fines behind it.

Just weeks ago, the CMA said it provisionally found that JD Sports conspired, together with sporting goods firm Elite Sports and Rangers Football Club, to fix prices of Rangers club clothing merchandise.

“That’s not what we expect as a board of a FTSE 100 business,” she said.

But she added: “We want to be really careful and not lose the JD magic as we build out that governance structure.”

Despite the recent scandals, JD Sports’ much-delayed full year figures published on Wednesday showed it made a record £947.2 million annual profit haul – more than double the £421.3 million seen the previous year.

Statutory pre-tax profits jumped to £654.7 million in the year to January 29 from £324 million the previous year as demand for sportswear showed no sign of slowing.

But JD Sports – which markets itself as the King of Trainers – cautioned that underlying profits are set to remain flat in the current financial year due to the cost-of-living crisis and wider economic uncertainty.

Ms Ashton said: “Whilst we are encouraged by the resilient nature of the consumer demand in the current year to date, we remain conscious of the headwinds that prevail at this time.”

She said the search for a new chief executive was continuing, with a “number of high-calibre candidates at different stages of consideration”.

Some last minute contenders had come forward since the departure of Mr Cowgill, she revealed.

Board member Kath Smith, who has worked for Adidas and Reebok in the past, has taken the helm while the company looks for a new chief executive.

The company’s hunt for a new non-executive chairman is also “progressing at pace”, the group said.

The group added that it has repaid the £24.4 million furlough scheme support which its UK businesses received during the year to January 29, but that it would not be repaying the total £61 million received throughout the pandemic.

