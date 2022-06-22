Zoom revamps product range with new Zoom One subscription packages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zoom revamps product range with new Zoom One subscription packages

By Press Association
June 22, 2022, 4:02 pm
A group of women use the Zoom video conferencing application to have a group chat from their separate homes (PA)
A group of women use the Zoom video conferencing application to have a group chat from their separate homes (PA)

Video conferencing platform Zoom has unveiled a major update which will see the firm offer chat messaging features and translation tools as part of a new range of tiered annual subscription packages.

It will offer six tiers as part of what it calls Zoom One, including a Basic free tier including access to 40-minute meetings for up to 100 people, the Zoom Chat service, transcription and the Zoom Whiteboard collaboration tool.

Paid-for tiers of ever-increasing value and expanding capabilities will also be offered, with the top two – Zoom One Business Plus and Zoom One Enterprise Plus including the platform’s new translation tool.

This will allow users to view captions of a speaker translated into the language of their choice while in a Zoom meeting.

The new tool will launch in English and 10 other languages, including Simplified Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

The company said it has also improved its automated captioning in meetings, meaning users would be able to see captions in real-time of speakers in meetings, also available in a range of languages.

“Simplicity is at the core of everything we do,” Zoom president Greg Tomb said.

“As the Zoom platform has evolved from a meeting app to a comprehensive communications platform, it was clear that introducing new packaging like Zoom One was the next step in the company’s evolution.

“By bringing together chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and more in a single offering, we are able to offer our customers solutions that are simple to manage, so they can focus on business issues that matter most.”

The Zoom platform came to prominence during the pandemic when user numbers increased exponentially as millions of people took to work, education and socialising from home using Zoom’s video meetings.

