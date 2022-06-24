Expected strike impact on Edinburgh Pride ‘really quite sad’, says organiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Expected strike impact on Edinburgh Pride ‘really quite sad’, says organiser

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 8:02 am
Pride organisers in Edinburgh are expecting less attendees than previous years thanks to ongoing rail strikes (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pride organisers in Edinburgh are expecting less attendees than previous years thanks to ongoing rail strikes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

An organiser of Edinburgh Pride said it is “really quite sad” that thousands are expected to miss the annual event due to Saturday’s planned rail strikes.

Passengers across the UK will face more disruption this weekend as ongoing train strikes promise to halt thousands of services for a third day.

Jamie Love, marketing director for Edinburgh Pride, said his team are expecting around 5,000 from in and around Scotland’s capital to attend, compared with more than 12,000 people in 2019.

Pride march
Approximately 12,000 attendees were present at Edinburgh Pride in 2019 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It’s quite disappointing,” Mr Love, 27, told the PA news agency.

“As Pride organisers, our whole job relies on making pride accessible to those that really want to and maybe don’t have spaces like Pride anywhere near them.

“That’s the saddest and hardest part because obviously, those are the people who are going to be impacted the most.

“That will be really quite sad and I know that people will be really upset by that.”

The event, kicking off with a march at midday in the city centre, is partnered with London North Eastern Railway and is also sponsored by Mr Love’s marketing agency Monumental.

But LNER’s regular Pride pop-up at Edinburgh Waverley, the city’s central station, will not take place due to the strike action.

Jamie Love
Jamie Love, an organiser of Edinburgh Pride, said it is ‘really quite sad’ that many will not be able to get to this year’s event (Jamie Love/PA)

“Waverley is a landmark and in Edinburgh it’s a huge station,” Mr Love said.

“So even for Edinburgh, just the city, it was actually quite a big occasion to be celebrating Pride in the middle of the busiest station in Edinburgh with hundreds of thousands of people that go through it.

“When people would come in, via train for Pride, the Pride experience would literally start the minute they stepped off the train at the station.”

This year’s celebration is the first in three years following the Covid pandemic.

Mr Love and three other organisers were only given the green light for the event by the city’s Council in March.

Upon news of the planned strikes, the team scrambled to rearrange travel plans for scheduled performers, a line-up including RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Lawrence Chaney and singer Kelli-Leigh.

Rail and Tube strikes
Rail strikes have continued to disrupt thousands of services across the UK this week (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)

“I think the most stressful part was actually changing everyone’s travel,” Mr Love said.

“The big stress was the additional spending budget that we had to put towards getting people here through (alternative) means … it is a considerable amount of money that we hadn’t accounted for.

“(But) to be fair, everyone was really trying to just make it work.”

Mr Love added that the strikes will impact the LGBTQ+ community in Edinburgh.

“What they are campaigning for and fighting for with this is totally valid and it’s totally worth it,” he said.

“But obviously, from our side there’s impacts to our community, whose needs are just as important.

“For many, it’s also their first Pride, so there’ll be those impacted as well.”

