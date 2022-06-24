Barclays strikes £2.3bn deal to boost specialist mortgage offering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Barclays strikes £2.3bn deal to boost specialist mortgage offering

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 9:03 am
Banking giant Barclays has agreed a deal worth around £2.3 billion to buy specialist lender Kensington Mortgage Company to broaden its lending offering (Tim Goode/PA)
Banking giant Barclays has agreed a deal worth around £2.3 billion to buy specialist lender Kensington Mortgage Company to broaden its lending offering (Tim Goode/PA)

Banking giant Barclays has agreed a deal worth about £2.3 billion to buy specialist lender Kensington Mortgage Company to broaden its lending offering.

Barclays said the acquisition will allow it to offer more mortgage options to the self-employed and people who have multiple or variable incomes.

The deal comes after the pandemic has led to an increase in the number of self-employed borrowers and those with complex incomes due to the impact of the Government’s furlough scheme and the wider effect on job volatility.

Barclays will also take ownership of a portfolio of mortgages offered by Kensington Mortgage Company, worth £1.2 billion, in efforts to lend to a greater variety of customers.

House prices have reached record highs in recent months as prospective buyers enter an over-heated market where demand has far outstripped supply.

Asking prices rose by 0.3% in June to reach an average of £368,614, according to recent Rightmove data.

But the property website said the housing market could begin to cool in the latter half of the year as the worsening cost of living crisis and interest rate rises begin to take effect on buyers’ ability to borrow.

Barclays UK boss said the deal will give borrowers access to a wider range of products more suited to them when trying to get on the property ladder.

Matt Hammerstein, chief executive of Barclays UK, said: “The transaction reinforces our commitment to the UK residential mortgage market and presents an exciting opportunity to broaden our product range and capabilities.

“KMC is a best-in-class specialist mortgage lender with an established track record in the UK market, strong broker and customer relationships and data analytics capabilities.

“KMC complements our existing UK mortgage business and broker relationships through the addition of a specialist prime mortgage originator and the utilisation of our strong UK funding base.”

The Maidenhead-based specialist lender has about 600 staff and offers buy-to-let residential mortgage options as well as owner-occupied lending.

The transaction is expected to complete towards the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal