Ultra shares jump after Government paves way to clear £2.6bn takeover by Cobham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ultra shares jump after Government paves way to clear £2.6bn takeover by Cobham

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 9:20 am
Ultra makes control systems for the UK’s nuclear deterrent (PA)
Ultra makes control systems for the UK’s nuclear deterrent (PA)

UK defence business Ultra Electronics has seen its shares jump higher after the Government said it was set to clear the firm’s £2.6 billion takeover by private equity-owned Cobham.

Shares in Ultra surged 13% on Friday morning after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday night that he was minded to accept the takeover of Ultra after both firms put forward solutions to address national security concerns.

It follows a 10-month inquiry into the proposed acquisition of the company to assess any national security concerns.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) said the announcement followed advice from the Ministry of Defence, although Mr Kwarteng has yet to make a formal ruling and will only do so after the consultation has ended on July 3.

London-listed Ultra makes submarine-hunting equipment as well as control systems for the fleet of Trident submarines that carry the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

Cobham Group, which is owned by US private equity house Advent, agreed a £2.57 billion deal for Ultra in August last year.

But Mr Kwarteng ordered the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to conduct an investigation looking at whether competition would be lessened and issued a formal request for submissions to assess whether the deal would impact upon national security.

Ultra said on Friday: “The acquisition remains conditional upon the Secretary of State’s formal approval, pending the outcome of the public consultation, which represents the final outstanding condition relating to anti-trust and regulatory approvals to which the acquisition is subject.”

Mr Kwarteng had also last summer tabled an order in Parliament preventing Ultra from disclosing sensitive information to Cobham about the goods or services it provides to the Government or Britain’s armed forces during the probe.

Dorset-based Cobham, which employs 10,000 people, is best known for technology enabling the mid-air refuelling of planes.

Advent completed its £4 billion deal to buy Cobham in January 2020, though there had been backlash from the Cobham family.

Ultra employs about 4,500 people, of which around half are based in the UK.

Cobham’s chairman Shonnel Malani said late on Thursday that the Government’s announcement was a “positive step for investment in Ultra and in the Five Eyes alliance”.

“We have always been clear about our unwavering commitment to ensuring that UK’s national security is protected and believe these very extensive and robust undertakings will do just that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal