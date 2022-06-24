Tube workers reaffirm backing for industrial action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tube workers reaffirm backing for industrial action

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 9:58 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:11 am
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch on a picket line outside Euston station in London (PA)
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch on a picket line outside Euston station in London (PA)

London Underground workers have reaffirmed their backing for industrial action in a dispute over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have taken strike action in recent weeks, including a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday.

By law, the RMT had to reballot its members, with the union saying there was a “decisive” result in favour.

More than 90% of those who voted backed industrial action on a 53.1% turnout.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a fantastic result for our members and proves that the arguments RMT has been making is endorsed by Tube workers.

“Transport for London (TfL) and the Mayor of London need to seriously re-think their plans for hundreds of job cuts and trying to take hard-earned pensions from workers who serve the people of London on a daily basis.

“We are acutely aware of the funding cuts being foisted on TfL by the Westminster government.

“However, Mayor Sadiq Khan needs to mount a serious campaign for the people of London, to get the capital city the funding it deserves for its public transport.

“He should not be trying to sacrifice our members’ pensions and jobs to fit within budget restraints laid down by (Prime Minister) Boris Johnson.”

No new strike dates have been set.

They will be decided by the union’s executive in due course.

Andy Lord, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “We are disappointed that the RMT has achieved a mandate for further strike action. As a result of the pandemic and its impact on TfL finances, we have to become more efficient.

“To continue delivering for London and supporting our staff, we have worked with trade unions and staff over the past year to develop plans to adapt to these challenges.

“There are no proposals to change pensions or terms and conditions and our proposals will ensure any reduction in roles is achieved through vacancy management, in line with our no compulsory redundancy agreement. We’re calling on the RMT to continue working with us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]