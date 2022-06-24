Households spending more on holidays, clothes and gardening, says Nationwide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Households spending more on holidays, clothes and gardening, says Nationwide

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 11:38 am
Households’ spending on holidays, travel, clothes and gardening increased in May, on top of rising everyday living costs, according to data from Nationwide Building Society (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Households’ spending on holidays, travel, clothes and gardening increased in May, on top of rising everyday living costs, according to data from Nationwide Building Society (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Households’ spending on holidays, travel, clothes and gardening increased in May, on top of rising everyday living costs, according to data from a building society.

Nationwide Building Society said more than £3.7 billion was spent by its members on essentials in May – a 7% increase on April and a 15% rise on May last year.

There are also signs that people are relying on credit cards more to pay for goods and services amid surging living costs.

According to Nationwide’s data, spending on credit cards increased by 6% in May compared with April and was 22% higher than May last year.

By contrast, spending on debit cards remained relatively unchanged in May.

Looking at “nonessential” spending, expenditure on both holidays and airline travel was up by 16% in May compared with April.

The warmer weather and higher prices for goods are also likely to have had an impact on spending on gardening, which was up by 17% compared with April, the Society said.

Spending on clothing and shoes was also up by 12% compared with April as people prepared for summer holidays and socialising.

There was also a 16% increase in spending to pay off existing debt, such as credit cards and personal loans, compared with April, in a sign of people using what spare money they had to reduce the amount they owe.

Mark Nalder, head of payments at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Our data shows that consumer spending has hit a peak this year, driven by both essential and nonessential spending.

“With inflation forcing the prices of goods and services higher, it’s perhaps unsurprising to see the amount people are spending is on the rise, particularly when it comes to food and drink, fuel and energy.

“However, giving the rising cost of living, it’s somewhat surprising to see the number of nonessential transactions and the amount spent rise compared to last month.

“A big part of this is that many households may be looking to enjoy themselves this summer following a difficult couple of years during the pandemic.

“While we expect people to continue balancing their finances in this way, rising inflation and costs may start to impact household finances more acutely in the coming months. This is something we’ll monitor closely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal