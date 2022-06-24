Robinsons and Wimbledon part ways after 86-year partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Robinsons and Wimbledon part ways after 86-year partnership

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 12:28 pm
Bottles of Robinsons juice can be seen on the Umpire’s chair at Wimbledon (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Bottles of Robinsons juice can be seen on the Umpire’s chair at Wimbledon (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Robinsons and Wimbledon have ended their sponsorship partnership after 86 years.

The squash brand confirmed it has not renewed its relationship with the tennis tournament, which has been one of the longest-running deals in sport after being set up in 1935.

Robinsons squash was created by Eric Smedley Hodgson and he handed the drink out to players on his first visit to the tournament.

The drink was so popular he was invited back every year and saw the drink move into commercial production.

The long-standing relationship is, however, outlasted by the All England Club’s 120-year-long partnership with ball supplier Slazenger.

Robinsons said on Twitter this week that it will no longer be a sponsor of the tournament.

The move also comes a month after Robinsons confirmed it will become the official drinks sponsor for The Hundred cricket tournament.

A Britvic spokesman said: “We can confirm that Robinsons and the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) will not be renewing their Wimbledon partnership this year.

“We are tremendously proud to have been such a prominent partner to this historic tournament for so many years and the wider role we have played in boosting engagement with the game of tennis in the UK.

“Moving forwards, we will be broadening our summertime reach to beyond the Wimbledon fortnight, including promoting an exciting new campaign that will run throughout the whole summer, the Robinsons Big Fruit Hunt.”

The AELTC has also been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal