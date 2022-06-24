Dropping Covid travel rules led to surge in overseas visitors, stats show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Dropping Covid travel rules led to surge in overseas visitors, stats show

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 1:34 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 2:23 pm
Scrapping coronavirus travel rules led to a 27-fold year-on-year increase in the number of overseas residents visiting the UK, new figures suggest (James Manning/PA)
Scrapping coronavirus travel rules led to a 27-fold year-on-year increase in the number of overseas residents visiting the UK, new figures suggest (James Manning/PA)

Scrapping coronavirus travel rules led to a 27-fold year-on-year increase in the number of overseas residents visiting the UK, new figures suggest.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 2.1 million inbound visits were made in April, up from 81,000 during the same month last year.

Spending by overseas residents in April hit £1.7 billion, 14 times more than in April 2021.

This is a major boost for the UK’s tourism sector, which has been badly affected by the virus crisis.

But despite the increase in visits, the total was a third below pre-pandemic levels, with 3.2 million recorded in April 2019.

Spending time with friends or family was the most common reason for foreigners visiting the UK in April (37%), followed by a holiday (34%).

VisitBritain chief executive Patricia Yates said: “It is encouraging to see the beginning of recovery in overseas visits to the UK and visitor spending following the lifting of all Covid-19 travel restrictions, boosting consumer confidence in travelling and booking trips.

“We know there is pent-up demand for international travel with many people not yet having made up their minds where to go, so there’s valuable opportunities to sell Britain.

“Our priority is building back visitor spending as quickly as possible and we’ve been out in our key overseas markets – including Europe and the US – since February with our Welcome To Another Side of Britain campaign, competing hard for international visitors who contribute billions to our economy.”

The ONS also said UK residents made 5.6 million overseas visits in April.

This is 20 times more than the 274,000 made in April last year, but a third below the 8.4 million during the same month in 2019.

All remaining coronavirus rules for people entering the UK were lifted on March 18, including the requirement to complete a passenger locator form and tests for unvaccinated travellers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]