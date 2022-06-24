B&M in line for sales fall but looks set to benefit from switch to budget brands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
B&M in line for sales fall but looks set to benefit from switch to budget brands

By Press Association
June 24, 2022, 3:21 pm
Budget retailer B&M is expected to report a downturn in sales amid a squeeze on shopper budgets due to the cost-of-living crisis.

B&M reported strong profits for the last financial year, but its first quarter figures on Wednesday could show a drop in revenues, analysts predict.

The vast majority – 93% – of all products sold by the high-street chain cost less than £20, meaning it has been so far less exposed to consumers cutting down on higher ticket items in recent months.

But analysts suggest the retailer has struggled to pass on cost inflation to customers which has kept prices low for shoppers, but could eat away at profits for the firm.

B&M said its sales fell 13.2% in the first two months of the 2023 financial year compared with the same period in the 2022 financial year, and fell 11.5% from the 2021 financial year.

This is despite revenues growing by 22.5% in the year to March 2022 compared with the same period in 2020.

Bosses have warned the outlook for the business is uncertain with the impact of soaring inflation on product prices and consumer spending yet to be felt.

Analysts at Shore Capital suggest there will be more cut-priced items across its stores this year in efforts to get rid of stock but this could hit profit margins.

While B&M’s grocery arm, Heron Foods, has seen strong sales from inflated food prices and shoppers returning to stores after the pandemic, it faces greater competition with supermarkets such as Tesco matching low prices with its Clubcard membership scheme.

Households have been cutting back on food shopping in the past two weeks as a result of higher prices, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

B&M chief executive Simon Arora said in May that shoppers tightening their belts could impact sales but may also lead to a rise in new customers looking for lower-priced products.

Analysts at Liberum recently said: “B&M’s variety discount offer puts it in a very favourable space given the squeeze on consumers’ finances.

“Year-to-date industry data shows shoppers are already switching from supermarkets to the discounters Aldi and Lidl, and B&M should also benefit from this trend.”

