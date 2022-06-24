Sun, sea and spend: Holidaymakers expect to increase resort budgets this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Sun, sea and spend: Holidaymakers expect to increase resort budgets this year

By Press Association
June 25, 2022, 12:02 am
More than half of people holidaying abroad in 2022 are expecting to put more cash towards their resort spending this year, according to Post Office Travel Money (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than half of people holidaying abroad in 2022 are expecting to put more cash towards their resort spending this year, according to Post Office Travel Money (Peter Byrne/PA)

More than half of Britons holidaying abroad in 2022 are expecting to put more cash towards their spending at resorts this year.

Some 53% of people plan to have a foreign holiday this year, up from 43% who said this in 2021.

Nearly six in 10 (59%) families are expecting to travel overseas this year, the Post Office Travel Money report indicated.

Among those expecting to travel abroad this year, 54% are planning to increase their budget for resort spending.

Nearly a quarter (23%) plan to spend money they saved during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

But a significant proportion (24%) of those planning trips abroad said they will be cutting their holiday budget because they have less money to spend, rising to more than three in 10 (31%) of families.

Researchers also found that seven in 10 (70%) people who set a budget on their last overseas holiday ended up busting it.

On their most recent trip abroad, three-quarters (75%) of holidaymakers set a budget.

While three in 10 stuck to it, the remainder blew their budget by an average of £132.

People aged 45 to 54 had the highest typical overspend, at around £155.

Those in the South West of England also had the highest average overspend in the survey, at nearly £182.

And people in Yorkshire had the lowest average overspend, at just under £85.

A range of factors accounted for the high levels of overspending, but nearly two-thirds (63%) of holidaymakers claimed “rip-offs” had a part to play, such as the price of airline meals and drinks, excursion costs and restaurant service charges.

Some people who had booked “all inclusive” holidays also said they had ended up paying for extras outside their pre-paid package.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, which accounts for one in four UK foreign exchange transactions, said: “Over the past five years, research for the Holiday Spending Report has consistently revealed that most Britons start with good intentions by setting a budget but find that it is inadequate once they get to their resort.

“We urge them to think back to their last holiday and set a budget based on past experience.

“That way they can avoid extra fees for paying with a debit or credit card or having to withdraw cash from an ATM. A good solution is to carry a combination of cash and money held on a pre-paid travel money card that will not incur extra transaction charges.”

– More than 2,000 people were surveyed in April and May across the UK.

