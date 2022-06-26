Arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft to open new stores and create jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft to open new stores and create jobs

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 12:02 am
Hobbycraft will open three new stores and create 40 new jobs in the 2023 financial year (Hobbycraft/PA)
Arts and crafts retail chain Hobbycraft is to create more stores and jobs after posting a lift in profits for the past year.

The company said its adjusted pre-tax profit for the 2022 financial year was £15 million, which marks a growth from £13.8 million the previous year.

Total revenue also rose 14.8% from £176.9 million in 2021 to £203.1 million.

Moving into the next financial year, the retailer is set to build three new sites, with stores in Bromborough, Merseyside; Biggleswade, Bedfordshire; and Southend, Essex; creating 40 new retail jobs.

Chief executive Dominic Jordan said the company is “incredibly well placed” moving forward, but added the 2023 financial year will be “challenging”.

Woman wearing a red apron and smiling at the camera
Hobbycraft ended the 2022 financial year with a pre-tax profit of £15 million (Paul Michael Hughes/PA)

He said: “As we emerge from the pandemic the business is incredibly well placed to build on the excellent performance in full-year 2022, with multiple new initiatives including the new website, workshop channel, further new stores and a subscription model which launches in the coming year.

“However, we are conscious that the year ahead will be very challenging, particularly given the significant inflationary pressures on our customers and we are starting to see this impact on market demand in the early part of full-year 2023.”

Mr Jordan also said Hobbycraft faced problems because of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and pandemic, which include a significant increase in freight costs and the company having to close for seven weeks in 2021 as it was not classed as an essential retailer.

Essential retailers included food supermarkets and pharmacies.

The company turned its efforts to the digital space, and saw e-commerce sales grow 58.2% from the point stores reopened in April 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2020.

The group also hailed strong growth for its benefits scheme – Hobbycraft Club – which has now reached 5.9 million members.

Seven new stores and 100 new jobs were created over the 2021-22 financial year across regions including Leicester, Rochester and Boucher Crescent in Northern Ireland.

