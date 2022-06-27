Wise boss under investigation by City watchdog after tax breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wise boss under investigation by City watchdog after tax breach

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 8:17 am
The billionaire co-founder and chief executive of money transfer firm Wise is being investigated by the City watchdog over his status as a so-called deliberate tax defaulter (Victoria Jones/PA)
The billionaire co-founder and chief executive of Wise is being investigated by the City watchdog over his status as a so-called deliberate tax defaulter (Victoria Jones/PA)

The billionaire co-founder and chief executive of Wise is being investigated by the City watchdog over his status as a so-called deliberate tax defaulter, the money transfer group has revealed.

Wise said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched an inquiry into Kristo Kaarmann’s “regulatory obligations and standards”.

It comes after Mr Kaarmann was named last September on a list of people that HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has fined for deliberately defaulting on his taxes.

Wise said it had since launched its own internal probe, with help from external legal advisers, which finished at the end of last year.

It shared its findings and actions with the FCA and said Mr Kaarmann intends to fully co-operate with the FCA investigation.

The bosses of Wise
Kristo Kaarmann, right, co-founded money transfer firm Wise more than a decade ago (Wise/PA)

Wise chairman David Wells said: “The board takes Kristo’s tax default and the FCA’s investigation very seriously.

“After reviewing the matter late last year, the board required that Kristo take remedial actions, including appointing professional tax advisers to ensure his personal tax matters are appropriately managed.

“The board has also shared details of its own findings, assessment and actions with the FCA and will co-operate fully with the FCA as and when they require, while continuing to support Kristo in his role as chief executive.”

Wise – formerly known as TransferWise – is a regulated firm and Mr Kaarmann is an approved person under the FCA’s senior managers regime.

Mr Kaarmann was fined £365,651 by HMRC relating to an outstanding bill of £720,495 for the 2017-18 tax year.

He founded the group more than a decade ago and floated the business on the London Stock Exchange last July in what was one of the biggest flotations of the year and the largest London tech listing in history.

Mr Kaarmann still owns 19% of the firm.

