PZ Cussons on course for sales lift despite ‘challenging’ trading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

PZ Cussons on course for sales lift despite ‘challenging’ trading

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 8:55 am
PZ Cussons has said it is on track for full-year like-for-like sales to lift 3%(PZCussons/PA)
PZ Cussons has said it is on track for full-year like-for-like sales to lift 3%(PZCussons/PA)

Consumer goods firm PZ Cussons has said it is on track for full-year like-for-like sales to lift 3%, but cautioned that trading conditions remain “challenging”.

The company said trading in the fourth quarter has continued to be “in line with expectations”, with like-for-like sales up 7% in the three months to May 31, putting it on course to report group revenue for the year of around £590 million.

It saw a particular boost in revenue from its “must-win brands”, which include products such as Sanctuary Spa and Original Source and grew 4% in the fourth quarter to May 31.

Chief executive Jonathan Myers said: “The trading environment continues to be challenging, with high input-cost inflation and pressures on household budgets.”

Mr Myers warned in April that the group was facing the “most challenging” environment many have seen as cost pressures escalated.

Mr Myers added in Monday’s update: “We have plans in place to mitigate the impact of this, as we continue to deliver great value for consumers, whilst also investing behind more premium innovations.

“The recent introduction of our new portfolio brand, Cussons Creations, for the value-conscious consumer, alongside the relaunches of Sanctuary Spa and Imperial Leather, are good examples of such initiatives.

“They have been well received by customers and have allowed us to secure significant distribution gains.”

Childs Farm - Baby and child range
Plans for the development of Childs Farm is going well, said PZ Cussons (PZCussons/PA)

In 2021, the company recorded revenue of £603.3 million, which marked growth of 2.7% from the £587.2 million in the previous year.

The company said in its latest update that skin care brand Childs Farm, which it acquired in March, has performed in line with expectations and it plans to develop the brand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal