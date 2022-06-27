Women ‘less likely than men to say they are coping on their income’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Women ‘less likely than men to say they are coping on their income’

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 12:02 am
Women were less likely than men to say they were coping on their income in early 2022, suggests research (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Women were less likely than men to say they were coping on their income in early 2022, suggests research (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Women were less likely than men to say they were coping on their income in early 2022, a survey has found.

Just under two-thirds (63.7%) of people surveyed between January and March said they were coping on the money they have coming in.

This included 61.6% of women who said they were coping and 66.0% of men who said the same, according to the IPA (Institute of Practitioners in Advertising) TouchPoints 2022 consumer research.

The younger generations were also less likely to say they are coping on their salary.

Just over half (51.7%) of 15 to 34-year-olds said they were coping on their salary, compared with nearly six in 10 (59.7%) 35 to 54-year-olds and nearly eight in 10 (77.8%) over-55s surveyed.

Some 84.8% of people surveyed in early 2022 said they were aware of the prices of goods and services increasing.

The research also indicated that rising living costs may be pushing food choices which are often perceived as healthier down people’s priority lists.

The proportion of people who said they prefer to eat organic food has fallen over the past two years while the proportion who always read food packaging labels before making a purchase has also fallen over the same period, the research found.

Around 3,000 people were surveyed across Britain.

Belinda Beeftink, research director, IPA, said: “For any brands and their agencies navigating this, whether food-related or not, it may be prudent to focus their comms activity on asserting value for money, on staples versus luxury items and on being seen to be in tune and supportive of their consumers at this tough time.”

