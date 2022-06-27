Abuse of shop workers rises again as staff blame cost-of-living stress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Abuse of shop workers rises again as staff blame cost-of-living stress

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 12:02 am
Retailers have reported a jump in violence against shop staff (Tesco/PA)
Abuse and violence towards shop workers and service staff is on the rise again as new penalties come into force, according to research.

A quarter of staff who have faced increased hostility said they believe this increase is partly due to the sharp increase in the cost of living and stress this has placed on customers.

New figures from The Institute of Customer Service revealed 44% of frontline service staff have experienced hostility from customers in the past six months – a rise from 35% in February 2022.

It comes as new powers come into force on Tuesday, which will allow for large penalties to be handed to customers who attack and abuse shop workers.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 was given royal assent in April.

The policy change came after a host of retailers, including the Co-Op, reported a surge in attacks on workers during the pandemic.

Tensions are continuing to rise and this is thought to be linked with declining consumer sentiment amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Institute for Customer Service.

Jo Causon, chief executive officer of the institute, said: “Today’s change in the law is a reason for celebration for all those who campaigned for service with respect for our nation’s hard-working, frontline service professionals.

“These new stricter sentencing guidelines will provide vital protection for workers against a backdrop of heightened customer stress and frustration relating to rising prices, and falling levels of service due to widespread skills shortages.

“I worry that UK businesses are becoming trapped in a Catch-22 situation, with tensions boiling over into abuse that triggers staff absences leading to further frustration.

“We must break this cycle, by acting together as a society to offer our support to hard-pressed, frontline workers.”

The new research, from a poll of more than 1,300 customer-facing staff, found that over a third – 35% – believe that behaviours and tone has become more aggressive over the past six months.

Meanwhile, 33% of workers who have experienced hostility cited higher levels of anxiety among shoppers as a trigger for customer hostility and a quarter (25%) specifically linked it to price increases.

Ms Causon added: “As a nation, we find ourselves at the mercy of stock and staff shortages related to global and domestic issues.

“These issues aren’t going away, and so price rises and inflation will be on the cards for many months yet.

“To prepare for this, I urge employers to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to hostility, ensuring their employees are trained to handle difficult situations when they arise.”

