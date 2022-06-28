Car industry says it faces 50% increase in energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Car industry says it faces 50% increase in energy bills

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 8:04 am Updated: June 28, 2022, 10:26 am
UK vehicle-makers face a 50% increase in energy costs this year, an industry body has warned (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK vehicle-makers face a 50% increase in energy costs this year, an industry body has warned (Peter Byrne/PA)

UK vehicle-makers face a 50% increase in energy costs this year, an industry body has warned.

Analysis by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) stated that the sector’s annual energy bill – which is already £50 million more than its European Union rivals – will rise by £90 million in 2022.

UK electricity prices are the most expensive of any European automotive manufacturing country and 59% above the EU average, according to the SMMT.

The industry body said this means UK firms could have saved nearly £50 million annually if they were buying energy in the EU even before this year’s spike in prices.

The additional cost of producing vehicles and components in the UK is putting manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage, the SMMT warned.

Speaking at the organisation’s annual summit in central London, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic, parts shortages and trade uncertainty are “immense”, but addressing the UK’s high energy costs is “the industry’s number one ask” as they are hitting manufacturers “extraordinarily hard”.

The Government must do “all it can to create stability and help keep us globally competitive”, Mr Hawes said.

He welcomed the news electric vehicle battery manufacturers are benefitting from support as energy intensive businesses.

But he said manufacturers are not benefitting from a cap on prices, and “we need energy costs to be competitive for all the automotive industry”.

Mr Hawes said inflation, energy shortages, rising fuel prices and the cost-of-living crisis give the impression the UK faces “the return of the 1970s”.

He acknowledged the automotive industry is being “hit hard just like it was hit then”, but he insisted there is a “big difference”.

He said: “Go back to the ’70s, typified by poor management, poor labour relations, hence poor quality. That’s not the situation now.

“We have a global reputation for engineering excellence, innovation, admired and desirable brands from across the country.

“We have a strong foundation. We’re still a powerhouse of international trade, with great wealth, contributing billions to the economy and supporting thousands of livelihoods in every corner of the country.”

But circumstances in recent years “have not been easy”, with Brexit a “trauma” that is “not yet done”, he added.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak told the audience of automotive leaders that the sector is ‘incredibly important to the UK economy’ (PA)

In a pre-recorded video message, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the audience of automotive leaders that the sector is “incredibly important to the UK economy” and “that’s why the Government is doing more to support you”.

He said this includes a commitment for £2.5 billion of investment since 2020 to support the transition to zero emission vehicles.

