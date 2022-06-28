Wise posts higher profits amid watchdog probe into founder’s tax default

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wise posts higher profits amid watchdog probe into founder’s tax default

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 8:30 am
Money transfer group Wise has unveiled a rise in profits and surge in customers as its boss, Kristo Kaarmann, right, faces a City watchdog investigation after defaulting on his taxes (Wise/PA)
Money transfer group Wise has unveiled a rise in profits and surge in customers as its boss faces a City watchdog investigation after defaulting on his taxes.

The group, which floated in a record-breaking London listing last July, reported pre-tax profits of £43.9 million for the year to March 31, up from £41.1 million the previous year, as revenues grew 33% to £559.9 million.

Its customer base grew 29% year on year to 4.6 million in the final three months, with the group transferring 40% more money over the year, at £76 billion.

Wise said it aims to grow revenues by 30% to 35% during 2022-23 after a “strong start” to its new financial year.

But the figures come after the group revealed on Monday that its billionaire co-founder and chief executive Kristo Kaarmann is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over his status as a so-called deliberate tax defaulter.

Mr Kaarmann was named last September on a list of people that HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) had fined for deliberately defaulting on his taxes.

He was fined £365,651 by HMRC relating to an outstanding bill of £720,495 for the 2017-18 tax year.

Wise finished its own internal probe into the default, with help from external legal advisers, and shared its findings and the measures taken with the FCA.

Wise – formerly known as TransferWise – is a regulated firm and Mr Kaarmann is an approved person under the FCA’s senior managers regime.

The results are its first set of full-year figures as a listed company, after it floated on the London Stock Exchange last summer in what was one of the biggest flotations of the year and the largest London tech listing in history.

Mr Kaarmann still owns 19% of the firm.

He said in the group’s results: “Last year was notable for our listing, but the work we do to continue to build our business cannot and will not stop.

“We have, as to be expected, work to do to continue to develop our controls, processes and operations so that we can move money around the world instantly, for everyone.”

