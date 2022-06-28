South West Water latest supplier to be probed by Ofwat over sewage treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South West Water latest supplier to be probed by Ofwat over sewage treatment

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 9:30 am Updated: June 28, 2022, 11:40 am
South West Water has become the latest company under investigation over how it manages its wastewater treatment works (PA)
South West Water has become the latest company under investigation over how it manages its wastewater treatment works (PA)

South West Water has become the latest company targeted in an Ofwat investigation into suppliers’ environmental performance and sewage treatment works.

South West Water adds to a growing list of water suppliers to come under investigation as the watchdog probes how all wastewater companies manage their treatment works.

In March of this year, the regulator said it had serious concerns over the sewage treatment works of five water suppliers – Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water.

David Black, Ofwat chief executive, said: “As we gather and analyse more information, including data on storm overflow spills, our concerns have grown further about South West Water’s operation of its wastewater assets and environmental performance.

“As a result, we have opened an additional enforcement case into South West Water.”

Shares in South West Water owner Pennon fell 7% on Tuesday morning after the Ofwat announcement.

Pennon said: “We will continue to work openly and constructively with Ofwat to comply with the formal notice issued to South West Water as part of this ongoing investigation.”

Wastewater assets are the physical components of wastewater systems, they include pipes, manholes, pumps and storage tanks.

Mr Black added: “We have now opened enforcement cases against the majority of wastewater companies in England and Wales.

“From what we have seen so far, the scale of the issue here is shocking – companies must resolve any problems at wastewater treatment works and do so quickly.”

Ofwat said that the companies in focus may change as developments are made and it will be writing to the remaining wastewater companies to “request updates on the progress of remediation plans they submitted to Ofwat in December”.

A South West Water spokesman said: “We are taking Ofwat’s decision very seriously, we will provide any further information required as part of its review into South West Water.

“It is important that Ofwat and the public can have ongoing confidence in our commitment to the environment.

“We will continue to work openly and transparently with Ofwat as part of their industry-wide activity.”

Mike Keil, senior director of policy, research and campaigns at the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) – which calls itself the voice for water consumers in England and Wales, called on all six companies to “urgently act” to fix any harm they might have caused.

“It’s a betrayal of customers’ trust and expectations if a sewerage company fails to comply with its basic duties and puts at risk the health of rivers and habitats for wildlife that the majority of people have told us they want to see improved – not undermined,” he said.

“All six of the companies facing the threat of enforcement action should now urgently act to ensure they are complying with their responsibilities and fixing any harm that might have been caused.”

South West Water has previously been fined for sewage spills, including one period of time in which it was fined after a repeat sewage spill at South Sands Beach in Devon.

Sewage leaked from a manhole at South Sands Beach in 2012 and again during the Easter bank holiday in 2017.

The company had to pay more than £60,000 because it failed to follow warnings from the Environment Agency from 2012.

