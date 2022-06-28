Aldi reveals wish list and finder’s fee for new UK store locations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aldi reveals wish list and finder’s fee for new UK store locations

By Press Association
June 28, 2022, 10:04 am
Aldi has revealed a wish list of new store locations across the UK and offered a finder’s fee for anyone who can help find suitable sites.

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years, helping it grow its market share to a record 9%.

The German discounter already has more than 960 stores across the UK and is looking for freehold town centre or edge-of-town sites of around 1.5 acres.

It wants sites that are able to fit a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket is offering a finder’s fee for people who successfully recommend a site – including members of the public – of either 1.5% of the freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

Aldi UK national property director George Brown said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious growth plans and change that.

“Our finder’s fee is available to anyone who can find Aldi an appropriate property so we’d encourage people to share any suitable suggestions and get it touch.”

The list of areas Aldi is targeting for new stores include:

Aldershot
Allestree
Barry
Basildon
Bath
Birmingham
Bonnyrigg
Brentwood
Cambridge South
Cathcart
Cheadle
Chepstow
Chesterfield
Chesterton
Clarkston
Coventry
Crawley
Dorchester
Drylaw, Edinburgh
Formby
Gerrards Cross/Chalfont St Peter
Guildford
Harrogate
Ladysmill, Falkirk
Leicester Fosse Park
Lightwood, Stoke on Trent
Liverpool
Meadowhall
Newcastle Upon Tyne
North Leeds
Ossett
Otley
Oxford
Penwortham
Plymstock
Rayleigh
Runcorn
Saltash
Scarborough
Slough
South Normanton
St Albans
Sunderland
Torquay
Tunbridge Wells
Upton
Warrington
Warwick
Wellingborough
West Didsbury
Wigan
Wilmslow
Wombourne
Worthing
York

To recommend a site, visit

aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns

