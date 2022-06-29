Whitbread hires Domino’s Pizza boss to replace Alison Brittain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Whitbread hires Domino’s Pizza boss to replace Alison Brittain

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 11:40 am
Dominic Paul (Domino’s/PA)
Dominic Paul (Domino’s/PA)

Whitbread has confirmed that the current boss of Domino’s Pizza will take over as chief executive next year.

The hospitality giant, which owns Beefeater and Premier Inn, said Dominic Paul will take over as chief executive officer from Alison Brittain at the start of the next financial year, in March 2023.

Mr Paul led Domino’s Pizza Group throughout the pandemic, having joined the business after leading Costa Coffee during its ownership by Whitbread before the cafe chain was sold to Coca-Cola in 2019.

He said: “I am delighted to have been selected to return and lead Whitbread, a business with a fantastic heritage and an exciting future both in the UK and internationally.”

He added that he will continue to work with Domino’s over the next six months to ensure a “smooth transition”.

“It has been a privilege to be CEO of Domino’s, a company with a powerful brand, brilliant team and superb franchisees,” he said.

“Returning to Whitbread as CEO is the only job I would have left for at this stage, and in the meantime, I’m looking forward to working closely with everyone at Domino’s over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.

“I’d like to thank Matt (Shattock, chairman), the board and all Domino’s franchisees and colleagues for the incredible support they have given me, and wish the business every success for the future.”

Woman with short brown hair smiling at the camera
Alison Brittain will leave the business after eight years in charge as chief (Nick Ansell/PA)

Shares in Whitbread fell slightly, by 1.63%, to 2,601p, immediately after the news.

Ms Brittain will leave the business after eight years in charge as chief and said “it has been an enormous pleasure” to serve in the role.

The departing chief was one of the FTSE’s most prominent female leaders during her time at the helm of Whitbread.

She said: “It has been an enormous privilege to lead Whitbread during a period of significant expansion for our well-loved brands, in both the UK and in Germany.

“I will continue to be fully committed to the business over the next few months until it’s time to hand over the baton and I wish Dominic and the whole Whitbread team every success for the future.”

Earlier in June, the hospitality company cautioned its annual costs will rise by up to £30 million as it hikes pay to attract workers in a tough recruitment market.

