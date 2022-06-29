‘Fragile’ customer spending drags Morrisons sales lower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Fragile’ customer spending drags Morrisons sales lower

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 1:26 pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Morrisons has revealed that sales slumped over the past three months as the retailer cautioned over a “very fragile and difficult consumer environment”.

The supermarket group, which saw a £7 billion takeover by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice approved by regulators earlier this month, reported a 6.4% fall in group like-for-like sales excluding fuel and VAT for the 13 weeks to May 1.

It said trading was very challenging over the quarter due to inflationary pressure and “increasingly subdued consumer confidence”.

The slump in demand comes as food and drink inflation soared by 8.7% in May compared with a year earlier.

Morrisons financials
Morrisons chief executive David Potts (Mikael Black/PA)

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “These are serious times and there is further serious work ahead of us as we help customers and colleagues face into the highest inflation for 40 years.”

The company highlighted that it invested in a price reduction campaign in April which included knocking 25% off entry-level products.

Total revenues for the company moved 2.6% higher to £4.6 billion for the period against the same quarter last year.

Morrisons said this was lifted by a 54% jump in fuel sales as prices soared.

Adjusted earnings grew by £9 million to £71 million for the quarter as the firm saw profit recover in areas impacted by Covid-19 as well as cost savings.

Mr Potts said: “In a very fragile and difficult consumer environment, Morrisons has continued to deliver a resilient performance.

“This quarter traded over a period of significant Covid restrictions last year when travel and hospitality were both severely limited.

“As those two activities returned to more normal patterns this year, we saw very strong growth in fuel sales but a step back in grocery.”

Last month, Morrisons clinched a rescue deal to take over the McColl’s convenience chain.

Bosses said in May that all McColl’s staff will keep their jobs as the firm’s shops transfer to the new owner, while Morrisons will take over the company’s two pension schemes.

