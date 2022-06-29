Stagecoach notches up revenues of £1.2 billion as bus demand recovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Stagecoach notches up revenues of £1.2 billion as bus demand recovers

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 2:40 pm
Stagecoach raked in £1.17 billion of revenues in the year to April 30. (Stagecoach/PA)
Stagecoach raked in £1.17 billion of revenues in the year to April 30. (Stagecoach/PA)

Bus giant Stagecoach said it has “firmly returned to growth” following recovering customer demand after the pandemic as revenues rose to £1.2 billion.

The group saw underlying pre-tax profits more than double to £44.1 million for the year to April 30, up from £17 million the previous financial year, with revenues up 27%.

The transport firm added that passenger journeys and commercial sales were at roughly 81% and 91% of pre-Covid levels, respectively, for the week ended June 18.

The figures come just days after German asset manager DWS completed its takeover of Stagecoach in a deal worth £595 million.

Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach Group chief executive, said: “I am pleased to report that we have firmly returned to growth in the full year.

“We are in a good financial position, supported by recovering customer demand and continued investment grade credit ratings, as we look to the next phase of our journey under new ownership.”

He added that the company is “not immune from the global macro-economic headwinds”.

“However, we believe our good value public transport services offer consumers help in managing the cost-of-living challenges and high fuel and energy prices, supporting our ambitions around modal shift from car to bus,” he said.

The average price of diesel now stands at 199p a litre, a fraction of a penny below the record of 199.1p a litre set on Saturday.

The full-year figures follow a spate of tube and rail strikes that took place on June 21, 23 and 25, in which 80% of services were disrupted.

Despite the transport giant’s profit hike, it said it would not resume dividend payments to shareholders.

“We will keep our dividend policy under review, taking account of the recent change in ownership of the company and a continuing commitment to seek to maintain an investment grade credit rating.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]