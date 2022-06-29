Fresh rail disruption threatened after railway workers back strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fresh rail disruption threatened after railway workers back strikes

By Press Association
June 29, 2022, 6:12 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 7:08 pm
Liverpool’s Lime Street Station(Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool's Lime Street Station(Peter Byrne/PA)

More railway workers have voted to strike over pay, jobs and conditions, threatening fresh disruption over the summer.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) said its members at Avanti West Coast voted overwhelmingly for strikes and action short of a strike.

The union is also balloting members at Network Rail and several train companies across England.

TSSA members work at stations along the West Coast Mainline.

They voted by 86% in favour of striking on a turnout of 66% and by 91% for other forms of industrial action.

Glasgow Central Station (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glasgow Central Station (Andrew Milligan/PA)

TSSA general secretary, Manuel Cortes said: “The overwhelming votes among station staff for strike action and action short of a strike demonstrate that our members are determined to fight for their pay, jobs and conditions.

“They are right to do so amid the escalating cost of living crisis and with a government hell bent on making swingeing cuts to our rail network.

“This is a strong outcome and one the company can ill afford to ignore.

“We will now speak to our workplace reps and consider next steps in the forthcoming days.

“Ministers should take note, the ballot result at Avanti is only the beginning.

“Our union is balloting members across almost another dozen train companies and Network Rail.

“If they had any sense they would come to the table and sort this out, so we have a fair settlement for workers who were hailed as heroes in the pandemic.”

Rail services were crippled last week when members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union staged a series of strikes.

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said: “We’re disappointed the TSSA union called this ballot, which we think is premature, and we remain open to talks with them.

“The industry is focussed on securing a thriving future for rail which adapts to new travel patterns and takes no more than its fair share from taxpayers.

“The impact of any TSSA action will be extremely limited and we do not expect our services to be materially affected.”

