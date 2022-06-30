Mike Ashley’s Frasers buys 29% stake in fashion marketplace MySale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mike Ashley’s Frasers buys 29% stake in fashion marketplace MySale

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 10:30 am
Mike Ashley's Frasers Group has acquired a 28.7% holding in the Australian-based fashion marketplace MySale (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has acquired a 28.7% holding in the Australian-based fashion marketplace MySale (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mike Ashley’s retail empire Frasers has continued its buying spree by snapping up an almost 30% stake in the Australian-based fashion marketplace MySale.

Frasers Group said it acquired a 28.7% shareholding in MySale, which connects buyers and sellers across the globe to ecommerce sites in Australia and New Zealand, for an undisclosed sum.

Frasers said the acquisition “creates an opportunity for a strategic partnership whereby end of line group products can be cleared via an established clearance channel”.

It added: “This pipeline will be further enhanced by the benefits of counter seasonality between the European and Australian climates.”

A bottle of Hugo Boss The Scent Intense
Frasers now has a 4.9% stake in Hugo Boss (Hugo Boss/PA)

It marks the latest strategic investment for the retail giant after it increased its stake in luxury German fashion brand Hugo Boss last week.

Frasers said it now has 3.4 million shares – a 4.9% stake – in Hugo Boss and holds buy options over another 26% shareholding, boosting the value of its investment in the fashion brand to around 900 million euros (£770 million).

The group has grabbed a significant chunk of the high street and retail market in recent years, taking advantage of the shift in the sector as rivals have struggled amid a switch to online shopping.

