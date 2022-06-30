Thames Water taps investors for cash as it boosts overhaul plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Thames Water taps investors for cash as it boosts overhaul plans

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 11:38 am
Thames Water is one of six utility firms being investigated by Ofwat over their sewage treatment (Rui Vieira/PA)
Thames Water is one of six utility firms being investigated by Ofwat over their sewage treatment (Rui Vieira/PA)

Thames Water is making a £1.5 billion investor cash call to help ramp up turnaround efforts as Britain’s biggest water supplier looks to move on from a string of fines.

The UK’s largest provider of water and sewage services, which serves almost a quarter of Britain’s population, said it would raise £500 million in new equity to shareholders this financial year, with plans for another £1 billion.

It revealed it was boosting its current five-year spending plan to March 31 2025 by nearly £2 billion to £11.5 billion, with aims to improve outcomes for customers, reduce leakage and improve river health.

The group’s shareholders include Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation; UK private pension fund the Universities Superannuation Scheme; and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority subsidiary Infinity Investments.

It comes after Thames Water was fined £4 million in May last year for allowing untreated sewage to escape from sewers below London into a park and river, while in August it also agreed to pay out more than £11 million to 13,000 businesses for billing errors.

Sarah Bentley, Thames Water’s chief executive, said: “We have made good progress in fixing the basics and tackling the structural challenges in our business as well as laying the foundations for our long-term recovery.

“However, everyone at Thames is aware that we’re only at the start of our journey and there remains a huge amount to be done and delivered.”

She added: “With this new, substantial equity investment programme our shareholders are both underpinning the investment vital for our improvement and also expressing their confidence in the long-term outlook for Thames Water.”

Water regulator Ofwat welcomed the increased investment plans as a sign Thames Water is “intent to get their house in order”.

Ofwat chairman Jonson Cox said: “Thames Water still has many issues to address to meet the service and resilience levels we expect, but seeing its shareholders putting in additional investment will help the management team to make the progress needed to deliver on its transformation plan.”

Thames Water is one of six utility firms being investigated by Ofwat over their sewage treatment, alongside Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Wessex Water, Yorkshire Water and most recently South West Water, which joined the list earlier this week.

In March this year, the regulator said it had serious concerns over the sewage treatment works of the companies.

