Barclays hands 35,000 workers cost-of-living pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Barclays hands 35,000 workers cost-of-living pay rise

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 2:54 pm
Barclays said it would continue to monitor the economic situation globally (Alamy/PA)
Barclays said it would continue to monitor the economic situation globally (Alamy/PA)

More than 35,000 customer-facing and junior employees at banking giant Barclays are to get a £1,200 pay rise to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The high street lender said the salary hike would take effect from August 1, bringing forward an annual pay review that would normally have taken effect in March next year.

All UK staff across customer-facing roles, in branches and junior workers will benefit from the pay increase.

There will be the usual wider group annual pay review for all staff in the “near future”, which will take effect in March 2023, it added.

Barclays said: “Barclays will continue to monitor the economic situation globally and consider our approach to pay in each country in the local context.”

Unite cheered the move, which it said came after the union held talks with Barclays management and called for it to take action to help staff facing soaring costs.

Dominic Hook, Unite national officer, said: “Unite has won this significant financial recognition for our members across Barclays.

“This is a victory for Unite as the union made sure staff concerns were heard at the highest levels of the bank.

“As all employees face significant cost-of-living increases, Unite has campaigned to ensure that this bank recognised the need to act.”

Unite added that staff would also benefit from higher pension contributions and overtime payments, as it was a salary rise and not just a one-off payment.

It followed moves by other employers to help staff struggling in the cost crunch, with Lloyds Banking Group revealing earlier this month that it would hand a £1,000 cash bonus to the vast majority of its staff in August.

Accountancy group PwC also announced the biggest pay increase for staff in 10 years this week, putting over £120 million into the move, which will see 70% of employees receive at least a 7% increase, with 50% of employees getting a rise of 9% or more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal