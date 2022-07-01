Bulb boss to leave collapsed energy supplier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Bulb boss to leave collapsed energy supplier

By Press Association
July 1, 2022, 8:02 am
Hayden Wood, the chief executive and co-founder of Bulb, is to step down from the failed energy supplier (Bulb/PA)
Hayden Wood, the chief executive and co-founder of Bulb, is to step down from the failed energy supplier (Bulb/PA)

The chief executive and co-founder of Bulb is to step down from the failed energy supplier at the end of July as the Government looks to secure a sale of the bailed-out group.

Bulb said Hayden Wood was “stepping back from the business”.

“We wish him all the best for the future,” it added.

He will not be replaced, with the role being split among the remining executive team.

Mr Wood stayed on at Bulb after it was placed into a “special administration” when it collapsed in November last year and was propped up with an initial taxpayer loan of £1.7 billion to cover the normal running of the firm until a buyer could be found.

He has been criticised by MPs for continuing to receive a £250,000 salary to head up the supplier – effectively paid for by the taxpayer.

The announcement of his departure comes as the Government is considering offers for the firm, following a deadline of June 30 that was earmarked for closing bids.

It is understood the Government is hoping a deal can be agreed over the next month.

Advisory firm Teneo was hired as special administrators in order to oversee the firm’s insolvency.

It later hired experts from Lazards over the launch a sale process, which drew interest from a number of major suppliers.

It is understood that British Gas owner Centrica dropped out of the running in June.

Rival supplier Octopus is believed to be left in the running alongside Masdar – an energy company from Abu Dhabi.

When Bulb collapsed it had around 1.6 million customers on its books, meaning it was too big for the Government to allow it to go through the normal process that suppliers enter when they fail.

The taxpayer bailout was the biggest since Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Halifax Bank of Scotland in the 2008 financial crisis.

Bulb went bust as it had not pre-bought enough energy in advance before prices shot up last autumn.

This left it unable to buy energy at a cheap enough price to cover the rates it must charge under the Government’s price cap.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal