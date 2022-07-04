A third of firms ‘see investment in automation as top priority’ amid hiring woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A third of firms ‘see investment in automation as top priority’ amid hiring woes

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:51 am
One in three businesses are planning to invest in automation as a priority in the face of staffing shortages, according to new research.

A survey of 670 UK firms by banking giant HSBC found that 33% of businesses are planning to focus capital expenditure on automation, with those most concerned over recruitment likely to have it high up on their agenda.

The report showed that 40% of companies are feeling negatively about their staffing levels and availability.

The findings will add to fears over the rise of automation and its impact on demand for workers.

Nearly a third of jobs in the UK could become redundant due to automation and changing workforces by 2030, according to a study last week from Arden University.

Its research found that over half (56%) of jobs are set to become extinct in the transport and storage industry, followed by 45% of roles in manufacturing, 44% across wholesale, retail, and repair of motor vehicles, 37% in administration and support services, and 32% in public administration and defence, social security/financial and insurance services.

Carl Lygo, chief executive and vice chancellor at Arden University said: “The transportation and storage, manufacturing and wholesale and retail sectors account for 28% of the UK workforce – meaning 4.2 million jobs are now at risk of becoming outdated and eradicated in the hands of automation. ”

But HSBC said the push towards automation to offset skills shortages will see firms adapt to survive.

James Cundy, HSBC UK’s managing director and head of mid-market corporate banking and structured finance, said: “Corporates that have shown great agility in recent years have not just survived the multitude of growth challenges in recent years but have also thrived.

“The research shows that infamous entrepreneurial spirit of UK businesses continues to lead them to invest, innovate and re-define their growth ambitions.”

Its survey also suggested that many UK businesses will increase spending and investment despite current cost pressures, with 45% of those polled reporting that they expect to increase capital expenditure by 9% in 2022.

