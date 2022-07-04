Greenwashing ‘creates false confidence about climate crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Greenwashing ‘creates false confidence about climate crisis’

By Press Association
July 4, 2022, 10:51 am
Greenwashing is compromising efforts to prepare for climate impacts, the outgoing chair of the Environment Agency will warn (Yui Mok/PA)
Greenwashing is compromising efforts to prepare for climate impacts, the outgoing chair of the Environment Agency will warn (Yui Mok/PA)

A failure to identify greenwashing creates a false confidence about how the climate crisis is being addressed, the outgoing chair of the Environment Agency will warn.

Achieving climate resilience and nature recovery will require “robust, consistent and trusted data”, Emma Howard Boyd is expected to say.

Her warning comes after the Climate Change Committee’s latest report, released last week, warned that Government plans for tackling global warming will not deliver on legal targets to cut emissions in the coming decades.

Ms Howard Boyd, speaking at the UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment Annual Forum at the Institution of Civil Engineers, will call on businesses to be transparent about their net zero plans.

She is expected to say: “The more businesses are transparent about their plans to transition to net zero and prepare for climate shocks, the easier it is to benchmark best practice, set standards and celebrate the companies that really are delivering on their commitments.

“As with the government’s ambition for net zero by 2050, delivering on climate resilience and nature recovery requires robust, consistent and trusted data.

“If we fail to identify and address greenwashing, we allow ourselves false confidence that we are already addressing the causes and treating the symptoms of the climate crisis.”

Greenwashing is defined by ClientEarth as where a company uses advertising and public messaging to appear more climate friendly and environmentally sustainable than it really is.

In one of her final speeches before leaving the Environment Agency in September, Ms Howard Boyd is expected to praise such NGOs “for their tireless work to call this out”.

She will also call for private investment into climate adaptation, saying “just five per cent of climate finance goes towards resilience and virtually none of that comes from the private sector”.

In a plea for more Government involvement to help drive investment, she will ask that it “considers costs and benefits of resilient investment both nationally and by economic sectors; what trajectory that investment should follow; and the appropriate balance between public and private investment”.

She said such an approach “would help us understand how preparedness for climate shocks supports sustainable economic growth establish an overarching ambition for adaptation investment and a plan to achieve it”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal