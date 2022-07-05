Quiz returns to profit but warns over possible cost of living sales hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Quiz returns to profit but warns over possible cost of living sales hit

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 7:58 am
Fashion chain Quiz has unveiled a return to annual profit thanks to recovering demand for party wear, but it warned that sales may suffer as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens (Quiz/PA)
Fashion chain Quiz has returned to annual profit thanks to recovering demand for party wear, but warned that sales may suffer as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens.

The group posted underlying pre-tax profits of £788,000 for the year to March 31 against losses of £9.6 million the previous year.

Revenues nearly doubled to £78.4 million from £39.7 million the year before thanks to the end of coronavirus restrictions and less lockdown disruption for stores and concessions.

The firm said turnover for the first three months of the new financial year was 62% higher at £27.3 million and back up to levels seen before the pandemic on a like-for-like basis.

But it cautioned over the “potential for sales later in the year to be impacted by the effect of the inflationary environment and increases in the cost of living on consumer confidence”.

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive, said: “Despite the well-documented challenges across the retail sector, we remain encouraged by customer demand for the Quiz brand, with sales up by 62% in the year to date.

“Whilst there are significant levels of uncertainty impacting the consumer right now, we are confident that Quiz is well-positioned to continue to deliver against its strategy and drive long-term, sustainable and profitable growth.”

Quiz said it had “marginally” hiked prices in the face of rising costs of garments and shipments.

It added: “The widely reported industry-wide global freight disruption and increased costs have affected, and continue to affect, the group.

“To date, we have minimised the impact of increased costs on customers arising from additional freight costs by adjusting delivery schedules to ensure that product is available when required.”

Results show that trading across its 62 UK stores and five Irish outlets rebounded, with revenues up 250% at £36.8 million, while online sales remained robust, up 24% over the year and 66% up through its website.

In the three months since the year end, to June 30, online sales rose 58.2% and stores saw a 79.1% rise.

