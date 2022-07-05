Whiskas owner suspends supply of pet food to Tesco in pricing row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Whiskas owner suspends supply of pet food to Tesco in pricing row

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 3:06 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 3:22 pm
Whiskas owner Mars Petcare has halted supplies to Tesco after a disagreement between the two companies over cost increases (Alamy/PA)
The owner of pet food brands Whiskas, Dreamies and Pedigree has halted supplies to Tesco in the latest supply row to hit the supermarket giant.

It comes just days after shelves of Heinz baked beans and ketchup became bare after Tesco stood firm against planned price rises from the food manufacturer amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Suppliers have sought to increase prices in a bid to pass on some of the impact of soaring cost inflation in their own operations.

On Tuesday, stocks of Mars Petcare products, which also include brands such as Sheba, were running low in stores and online.

Steve Dresser, a retail analyst who runs Grocery Insight, highlighted the supply issues on social media, adding that labels on shelves confirm there will be no further stock until July 23.

Explaining its stance, Tesco said it will “not pass on unjustifiable price increases to customers”.

A spokesman said: “We’re laser-focused on keeping the cost of the weekly shop in check, offering customers great value through our combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices and Clubcard Prices.

“With household budgets under increasing pressure, now more than ever we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.

“We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.”

A spokeswoman for Mars said: “We are aware that some of our Petcare products are currently out of stock at Tesco stores.

“We want to reassure pet owners that their favourite products are in supply and remain widely available in the UK marketplace.

“There are many reasons why our products may be out of stock in certain stores from time to time.

“We cannot comment on individual commercial relationships or situations.”

