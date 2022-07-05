M&S shareholders revolt against outgoing boss’ bonus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
M&S shareholders revolt against outgoing boss’ bonus

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 4:54 pm
Thirty percent of M&S shareholders voted against approving its remuneration report (M&S/PA)
Bosses at Marks & Spencer were dealt a bloody nose on Tuesday as close to a third of shareholders voted against a pay package which would have handed outgoing boss Steve Rowe a £1.6 million raise.

The pay deal handed Mr Rowe’s a £1.6 million bonus, helping to more than double his total pay to £2.6 million.

ISS and Glass Lewis, groups that advise shareholders on how to vote, had called on them to oppose the “excessive” pay deal.

Last spring, the retailer cancelled its dividend to shore up cash and gave shareholders no indication of when it would be reintroduced.

A resolution to approve the company’s remuneration report passed with 70.89% of the vote on Tuesday.

However, 29.11% voted against the motion at the group’s fully digital AGM.

M&S said it has been “proactively talking to our larger shareholders about this subject and we are aware of the reasons why some shareholders voted against the resolution on the remuneration report.

“However, the board is convinced that the majority of shareholders were right in their judgment on this issue”.

M&S boss Steve Rowe
Outgoing M&S boss Steve Rowe (Adrian Brooks/Imagewise/ M&S/PA)

Mr Rowe worked with the retail giant for 37 years and spent the last six years of his tenure as chief executive officer.

The group added: “All eligible colleagues have received a bonus this year, the first since 2017, in recognition of the strong financial performance in the year. It would have been wholly wrong to exclude Steve from this as the performance was delivered under his leadership.

“To have denied him the bonus because he helped support an orderly and organised succession that was announced just three weeks before the year-end would have shown bad faith to a great servant of the business and would not have been in any way in shareholders’ interests.”

M&S said it will speak to shareholders following the results to understand the “concerns expressed by the minority”.

The 22 other resolutions were all approved with large majorities.

Mr Rowe stepped down in June and handed over responsibility to Stuart Machin and co-chief executive Katie Bickerstaffe.

