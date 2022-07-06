Trainline shares steam ahead on better sales outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trainline shares steam ahead on better sales outlook

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 9:02 am
Online rail ticketing business Trainline has seen shares jump higher after it upped its sales outlook thanks to a recovery in demand for travel across Europe amid an influx of US tourists.

The group saw shares rise as much as 24% higher on Wednesday morning after it said net ticket sales jumped 16% in the four months to June 30 versus pre-Covid two-year comparisons.

It now expects full-year net ticket sales to rise by between 18% and 27% against two years ago, before the pandemic struck, which is set to push revenues 22% to 31% higher.

It said the rebound was being driven by a faster-than-expected pick-up in rail travel across Europe and a boost from tourism, in particular from America.

Jody Ford, chief executive of Trainline, said: “Not only is domestic rail travel rebounding at an impressive rate across Europe, but tourists are also returning strongly, with Americans leading the way.

“More and more people are recognising that travelling by train is better for the environment and the best way to travel cross-country and cross-border at speed.

“With an increasing number of train carriers offering high-speed services across the Continent, the appetite for train travel is set to increase.”

Analyst Ciaran Donnelly said the recent strong trading seen by Trainline points to “significant” earnings upgrades for the current financial year.

Trainline has until now made a slow recovery from the pandemic as ongoing restrictions in 2021 and the shift to working from home impacted demand.

It saw sales reach 89% of pre-Covid levels in the year to the end of February.

The group narrowed its losses significantly in the last financial year as customers returned to the railways after the worst of the pandemic subsided.

The business saw ticket sales to UK train users rise by 283%, hitting £1.8 billion, over the year.

