Fuel price cuts ‘should be much bigger’ – AA

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 11:52 am
Drivers have been given a small amount of relief at the pumps with the first daily falls in petrol prices for six weeks (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers have been given a small amount of relief at the pumps with the first daily falls in petrol prices for six weeks.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts fell by 0.3p on both Saturday and Monday.

They were the first daily price cuts since May 21.

But a new record price of 191.5p was set on Sunday.

Average diesel prices have fallen by a fraction of 1p every day since Sunday.

Motoring services companies accused retailers of acting too slowly and not going far enough with price cuts, amid decreases in their wholesale costs.

AA fuel spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Falling pump prices provide the first piece of good news in this cost-of-living crisis, but the reductions should be much bigger and should have started last week if not sooner.

“The question now is how much of the potential saving will be passed on to the consumer.

“As usual, the fuel trade shows itself very reluctant to pass on lower costs and give relief to hard-pressed motorists.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With oil dropping by $10 a barrel yesterday causing wholesale prices of both petrol and diesel to fall further, even more pressure is now on the supermarkets to act and treat drivers fairly.

“We can guarantee retailers will be rushing to buy new stock today at these low prices, but they will no doubt still remain reluctant to reduce their forecourt prices.

“If we don’t see a significant supermarket cut in the next few days it will be nothing short of scandalous.

“And, even if retailers eventually do the right thing, we still need further help from the Government to make the cost of driving more affordable as so many people are being financially impacted by the record high prices.

“Perhaps a change at No 11 will finally lead to the fuel tax cuts we’ve been calling for.”

A 5p per litre reduction in fuel duty in March failed to stop pump prices soaring.

Rishi Sunak was under growing pressure to implement a further cut before he resigned from his position as Chancellor on Tuesday.

